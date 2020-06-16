Global Energy Review 2019

In 2019 global energy demand increased by less than half the rate of growth in 2018, well below the average rate since 2010. This deceleration was due mainly to slower global economic growth and the impact of milder weather on heating and cooling. There was, however, significant variation across energy sources, with coal showing an absolute decline and renewables a record increase. Electricity demand grew at the slowest rate since the financial crisis. Energy efficiency continued to improve but at levels well below those needed to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. Energy-related CO 2 emissions remained flat as emissions from electricity generation in advanced economies declined markedly.