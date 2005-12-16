Skip to main content
Getting the Most Out of Public-Sector Decentralisation in Korea

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/570027228062
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Tadashi Yokoyama
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Jones, R. and T. Yokoyama (2005), “Getting the Most Out of Public-Sector Decentralisation in Korea”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 468, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/570027228062.
