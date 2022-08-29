Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Gas Market Report Q3-2022

Including Gas 2022 medium-term forecast to 2025
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fb11a49a-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Gas Market Reports
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2022), Gas Market Report Q3-2022: Including Gas 2022 medium-term forecast to 2025, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fb11a49a-en.
Go to top