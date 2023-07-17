G20/OECD Roadmap on Developing Countries and International Taxation Update 2023

This report is the third focused assessment of tax and development issues produced for G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. It takes stock of progress by developing countries in the context of their engagement with the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework, an international collaboration of over 140 countries and jurisdictions working together to tackle tax avoidance, improve the coherence of international tax rules and ensure a more transparent tax environment. Building on the 2022 Roadmap on Developing Countries and International Tax, the report refines and focuses on the range of actions to be undertaken in support of developing countries’ key international tax priorities, including, in particular, the internationally agreed standards on

Country-by-Country reporting and the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Rules which will put in place a global minimum tax for large multinational enterprises.