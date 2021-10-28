G20/OECD-INFE Report on Navigating the Storm

The OECD prepared this report in support of the agenda of the G20 Global Partnership on Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under the G20 Italy Presidency 2021, as well as part of the work of the OECD International Network on Financial Education (OECD/INFE). It analyses the relationship between MSMEs’ financial literacy, digitalisation and impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The report relies on a dedicated data collection exercise promoted by the G20 Italy Presidency in 2021, using the OECD/INFE 2020 survey instrument to measure the financial literacy of MSMEs. Fourteen G20 and non-G20 members participated in the data collection on a voluntary basis, including the following G20 countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey; and the following non-G20 countries: Georgia, the Netherlands, Peru, Portugal, Spain. The report reflects inputs and guidance from GPFI member countries and members of the OECD/INFE.