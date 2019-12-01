From promises to action

This report was prepared by the OECD Development Centre at the request of W20 Japanese presidency. It analyses progress made and remaining challenges across the ambitious W20 gender equality objectives, by adopting a “Social Institutions and Gender Index (SIGI1 ) lens” which takes discriminatory social institutions (laws, norms and practices) into account. Building on the SIGI approach and data, the first part of the report provides an assessment of progress while identifying the main challenges and a set of proposed indicators for three of the four W20 pillar2 (labour equity, financial equity and governance) to monitor countries’ paths towards the achievement of W20 targets across all G20 countries. It concludes by proposing policy recommendations for the next W20 presidency. The second part of the report provides country profiles for G20 members.