This report summarizes key recent key finds by the OECD relative to the French economy. Overall it finds that productivity is high but not dynamic enough to sustain growth. In particular, it looks at boosting research and encouraging innovation, strengthening competition and the regualtory framework, making the public sector more efficient, reforming taxation to promote employment and investment, improving the performance of the education system and vocational training and improving the functioning of the housing market.
France: Restoring Competitiveness
Abstract
