Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

France: Promoting economic opportunities and well-being in poor neighbourhoods

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/266e91e1-en
Authors
Nicola Brandt
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Brandt, N. (2018), “France: Promoting economic opportunities and well-being in poor neighbourhoods”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1454, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/266e91e1-en.
Go to top