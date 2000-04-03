Framework for Integrating Socio-Economic Analysis in Chemical Risk Management Decision Making

This document highlights ways in which socio-economic analysis (SEA) can improve chemical risk management in general. It provides a general discussion of the key elements of socioeconomic analysis, drawing on guidelines already existing in OECD countries and the experience that has been gained through applying them. The document focuses on tools for reducing public health and environmental risks to society as a whole (and to particular at risk groups within society), rather than on financial risks to business or individual organisations. The document is designed toassist decision makers who use the results of SEA to understand the processes underlying the results; help providers of the information used in SEA, including risk analysts, to understand the context in which their information is used; and act as a general reference source for practitioners of SEA and stakeholders interested in the SEA process.