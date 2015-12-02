Fostering Resilient Economies

As demographic shifts reshape OECD countries, this report delves into the complex interplay between population ageing, decline, and labour market dynamics. Authored by the OECD LEED Programme, it offers a comprehensive analysis supported by insights from international experts. Focused on local scenarios, the report examines the repercussions of dwindling working populations on regional economies and outlines strategies to bolster resilience. With contributions from country delegates and a diverse array of experts, including case studies and policy recommendations, this publication serves as a vital resource for policymakers and stakeholders navigating the multifaceted challenges posed by demographic change.