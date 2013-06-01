- According to the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), teachers across countries overwhelmingly desire more professional development.
- In all TALIS countries, there are low rates of co-operative professional development and collaborative teaching practice.
- Countries could use professional development to effectively and efficiently build and improve professional learning communities in schools.
Fostering Learning Communities Among Teachers
Teaching in Focus
Abstract
