Innovation is key to green growth. It helps decouple growth from natural capital depletion and contributes to economic growth and job creation. Business is the driver of innovation, but governments need to provide clear and stable market signals, e.g. through carbon pricing. This book explores policy actions for the deployment of new technologies and innovations as they emerge: investment in research and development, support for commercialisation, strengthening markets and fostering technology diffusion. Competition will be essential to bring out the best solutions.
Fostering Innovation for Green Growth
Report
OECD Green Growth Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 October 2022
-
25 September 2019
-
30 July 2019
-
Report10 December 2018
-
18 April 2018
-
21 November 2017
-
4 October 2017
-
10 August 2017
Related publications
-
18 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
30 November 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
6 October 2023
-
Policy paper27 June 2023