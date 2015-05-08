Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Fostering Green Growth in Agriculture

The Role of Training, Advisory Services and Extension Initiatives
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264232198-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Green Growth Studies
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Fostering Green Growth in Agriculture: The Role of Training, Advisory Services and Extension Initiatives, OECD Green Growth Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264232198-en.
Go to top