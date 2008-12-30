Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fostering Entrepreneurship for Innovation

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227624785873
Authors
Axel Mittelstädt, Fabienne Cerri
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mittelstädt, A. and F. Cerri (2008), “Fostering Entrepreneurship for Innovation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2008/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227624785873.
Go to top