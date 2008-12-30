Entrepreneurship and firm creation have long been recognised as a vital force driving innovation. With globalization and the co-incident shift towards a knowledge-based economy, the link between entrepreneurship policy and innovation has received renewed attention. By underpinning firm creation and firm expansion entrepreneurship policies strengthen innovation, increasing productivity in the enterprise sector. In return, policies fostering innovation will tend to spur firm creation as the results of R&D are commercialized. Many countries have taken initiatives since early 2000 to test the potential of entrepreneurship and SME policies, articulating these with an innovation-oriented policy approach. This report consists of a synthesis report based on four country case studies on the role of entrepreneurship policies in supporting innovation in Korea, Mexico, Norway and Turkey. These country case studies are appended to the synthesis report.
Fostering Entrepreneurship for Innovation
Working paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper2 February 2024
-
Working paper14 November 2023
-
Working paper16 October 2023
-
Working paper19 June 2023
-
13 June 2023
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024