Fostering a Creative Economy to Drive Korean Growth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0wh8xkrf6-en
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Myungkyoo Kim
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers


Jones, R. and M. Kim (2014), “Fostering a Creative Economy to Drive Korean Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1152, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0wh8xkrf6-en.
