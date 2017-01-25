Skip to main content
Foreign direct investment, corruption and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9cb3690c-en
Authors
Adrian Blundell-Wignall, Caroline Roulet
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Cite this content as:

Blundell-Wignall, A. and C. Roulet (2017), “Foreign direct investment, corruption and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2017/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9cb3690c-en.
