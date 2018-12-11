Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Foreign Bribery Enforcement

What Happens to the Public Officials on the Receiving End?
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5f738e0d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Foreign Bribery Enforcement: What Happens to the Public Officials on the Receiving End?, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f738e0d-en.
Go to top