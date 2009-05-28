Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Focus on Citizens

Public Engagement for Better Policy and Services
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264048874-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Studies on Public Engagement
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Focus on Citizens: Public Engagement for Better Policy and Services, OECD Studies on Public Engagement, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264048874-en.
Go to top