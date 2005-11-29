Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Relations Across Levels of Government in the United States

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/685856031230
Authors
Thomas Laubach
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Laubach, T. (2005), “Fiscal Relations Across Levels of Government in the United States”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 462, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/685856031230.
Go to top