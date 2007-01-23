Skip to main content
Fiscal Relations Across Levels of Government in Australia

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/316586754225
Vassiliki Koutsogeorgopoulou
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Koutsogeorgopoulou, V. (2007), “Fiscal Relations Across Levels of Government in Australia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 541, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/316586754225.
