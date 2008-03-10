Skip to main content
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fiscal Policy in India

Past Reforms and Future Challenges
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/244241786035
Authors
Richard Herd, Willi Leibfritz
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Herd, R. and W. Leibfritz (2008), “Fiscal Policy in India: Past Reforms and Future Challenges”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 595, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244241786035.
