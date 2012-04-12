Skip to main content
Fiscal Consolidation

How Much, How Fast and by What Means?
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bj10bz60t-en
Authors
Douglas Sutherland, Peter Hoeller, Rossana Merola
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
English
Cite this content as:

Sutherland, D., P. Hoeller and R. Merola (2012), “Fiscal Consolidation: How Much, How Fast and by What Means?”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9bj10bz60t-en.
