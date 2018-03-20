This paper sets out essential facts about the economic case for water-related investment and the financing gap. It charts a series of actions to better value water and ultimately facilitate investment at a scale commensurate with the commitments of the global community.
Financing water
Investing in sustainable growth
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Abstract
