Financing water security for sustainable growth in Asia and the Pacific

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3bc15c5b-en
Authors
Hannah Leckie, Harry Smythe, Xavier Leflaive
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Leckie, H., H. Smythe and X. Leflaive (2021), “Financing water security for sustainable growth in Asia and the Pacific”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 171, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3bc15c5b-en.
