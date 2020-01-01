Financial markets, insurance and pensions 2020

Technology and digitalisation have been transforming the way in which the financial sector is operating over the past years. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the development of digital technologies in all sectors, in particular in finance, as both households and firms have ncreasingly relied on digital as opposed to physical services. This publication contributes to the OECD Going Digital project, which provides policy makers with tools to help economies and societies prosper in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.