Financial Market Trends is OECD’s twice-yearly journal providing you with timely analyses and statistics on financial matters of topical interest and longer-term developments in specific financial sectors. Each issue providing a brief update of trends and prospects in the international and major domestic financial markets. This issue's special features cover private equity; ageing, pensions and household leverage; and government debt management and bond markets in Africa.
Financial Market Trends, Volume 2007 Issue 1
