Financial Market Trends, Volume 2006 Issue 1

Twice each year, Financial Market Trends provides an overview of trends and prospects in international and major domestic financial markets of the OECD area, as well as article on matters of topical or longer term interest. In addition to its usual assessment of recent trends, this issue of Financial Market Trends also provides an overview of the financial policy landscape, a look at risk capital in OECD countries, pension fund demand for long-term bonds, and overviews of OECD activities in the areas of pension statistics and financial outreach.