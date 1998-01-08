Financial Market Trends, Volume 1997 Issue 3

Financial Market Trends provides, three times each year, an assessment of trends and prospects in the international and major domestic financial markets of the OECD area. Each issue includes comprehensive commentary, statistics, and graphs on current developments in internationally syndicated medium-term euro-credits, other international bank lending, euro-bonds and traditional foreign bond issues, and a review of monetary and financial trends in major OECD Member countries. This issue's special features cover the Impact of Institutional Investors on OECD Financial Markets and the annual report of the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering.