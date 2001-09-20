Skip to main content
Financial Market Liberalisation, Wealth and Consumption

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/586625524684
Authors
Laurence Boone, Nathalie Girouard, Isabelle Wanner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Boone, L., N. Girouard and I. Wanner (2001), “Financial Market Liberalisation, Wealth and Consumption”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 308, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/586625524684.
