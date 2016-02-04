The OECD reviews national and sector-specific public procurement regimes, to guide and support countries in combatting collusive practices. This review analyses Mexico's PEMEX procurement rules and practices in light of the OECD Recommendation and Guidelines on Fighting Bid Rigging in Public Procurement.
Fighting Bid Rigging in Public Procurement: A review of the procurement rules and practices of PEMEX in Mexico
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
