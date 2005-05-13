Skip to main content
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fifteen Years of Economic Reform in Russia

What has been Achieved? What Remains to be Done?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/766476734748
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, William Tompson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R. and W. Tompson (2005), “Fifteen Years of Economic Reform in Russia: What has been Achieved? What Remains to be Done?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 430, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/766476734748.
