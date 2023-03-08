FDI Qualities Review of Austria

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Austria provides the knowledge and financial resources needed to stimulate the economy and sustainable development. In addition, the activities and employment practices of foreign affiliates of multinational enterprises influence the creation and quality of jobs, including for women. This report asseses gender equality and women's empowerment in the Austrian labour market. It then examines the impact of FDI on several dimensions of gender equality, including employment, wages, skills development, career progression and entrepreneurship. It also briefly explores areas for policy consideration.