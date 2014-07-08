Skip to main content
Exploring Potential Data Sources for Estimating Private Climate Finance

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz15qwz4hs1-en
Authors
Randy Caruso, Raphaël Jachnik
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Caruso, R. and R. Jachnik (2014), “Exploring Potential Data Sources for Estimating Private Climate Finance”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 69, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz15qwz4hs1-en.
