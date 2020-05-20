Skip to main content
Exploring options to measure the climate consistency of real economy investments

The transport sector in Latvia
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/48d53aac-en
Authors
Alexander Dobrinevski, Raphaël Jachnik
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dobrinevski, A. and R. Jachnik (2020), “Exploring options to measure the climate consistency of real economy investments: The transport sector in Latvia ”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 163, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/48d53aac-en.
