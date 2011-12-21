Skip to main content
Exploring Determinants of Subjective Wellbeing in OECD Countries

Evidence from the World Value Survey
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0k6zlcm5k-en
Authors
Sarah Fleche, Conal Smith, Piritta Sorsa
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fleche, S., C. Smith and P. Sorsa (2011), “Exploring Determinants of Subjective Wellbeing in OECD Countries: Evidence from the World Value Survey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 921, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0k6zlcm5k-en.
