Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Explaining the Appreciation of the Brazilian real

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3krcwd27k-en
Authors
Annabelle Mourougane
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mourougane, A. (2011), “Explaining the Appreciation of the Brazilian real”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 901, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3krcwd27k-en.
Go to top