More innovation is needed to meet global energy and climate goals. Reaching net zero by 2050 requires further rapid deployment of available technologies as well as widespread use of technologies that are not yet on the market. Major innovation and deployment efforts must occur over this decade in order to bring these new technologies to market in time. Most of the global reductions in CO2 emissions through 2030 come from technologies readily available today. But in 2050, almost half the reductions come from technologies that are currently at the demonstration or prototype phase.

The IEA has prepared a handbook on “Expanding the global reach of the TCPs” based on interviews with TCPs. It collects TCP good practice and experience to broaden their reach, as well as guidance on what TCPs are and how they function for decision makers in prospective member countries, focusing on key benefits of membership. The handbook identifies three core themes where TCPs may exchange learnings and suggestions to foster enhanced participation looking forward.