Examining the impact of debt on investment for Austrian non-financial sectors and firms

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f9b69c90-en
Authors
Dennis Dlugosch, Selçuk Gul
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dlugosch, D. and S. Gul (2021), “Examining the impact of debt on investment for Austrian non-financial sectors and firms”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1695, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f9b69c90-en.
