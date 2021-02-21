This Evaluation of National Strategies for Financial Literacy summarises and draws lessons from the evaluation approaches and activities of 29 countries and economies that are part of the OECD International Network for Financial Education (OECD/INFE). It provides implementation guidance on the evaluation of their national strategies for financial literacy, accompanied by concrete examples gathered through a series of interviews and a survey conducted in 2019 and 2020. The report also discusses the reasons for evaluating national strategies, good practice approaches and methodologies, associated challenges and benefits, funding the cost of evaluation, as well as post-evaluation communication plans.