Evaluating Local Economic and Employment Development

How to Assess What Works among Programmes and Policies
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264017092-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)

Cite this content as:

OECD (2004), Evaluating Local Economic and Employment Development: How to Assess What Works among Programmes and Policies, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264017092-en.
