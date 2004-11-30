Evaluating Local Economic and Employment Development is one of the few books to examine best practices in evaluating programmes for local and regional economic and employment development. Appropriate for a non-technical readership, this book contains policy proposals for central and local governments aimed at improving the practice of evaluation, enlarging the evidence base for policy and developing a culture of evaluation.
Evaluating Local Economic and Employment Development
How to Assess What Works among Programmes and Policies
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Abstract
