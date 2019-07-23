Children can be more vulnerable than adults to environmental hazards, such as those presented by chemicals, due to their physiological differences and unique behaviours. Considering global concern for children’s health, the OECD has been working to bring together knowledge and experiences to reduce risks to children’s health from chemicals. The goal of this document is to review and update available information with a focus on direct object mouthing to ensure that potential risks for children are addressed.
Estimating Mouthing Exposure in Children – Compilation of Case Studies
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment