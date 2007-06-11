Skip to main content
Establishment and Control of Archives that Operate in Compliance with the Principles of GLP

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264084995-en
OECD
OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Establishment and Control of Archives that Operate in Compliance with the Principles of GLP, OECD Series on Principles of Good Laboratory Practice and Compliance Monitoring, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264084995-en.
