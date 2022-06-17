Establishing Occupational Exposure Limits

Occupational exposure limits (OELs) are derived internationally by many government agencies and professional organisations. The absence of a globally harmonised approach contributes towards differences in derivation approaches and resulting OEL values. The purpose of this report is to summarise the results of a survey of OECD stakeholders on OEL derivation activities, with the goal of highlighting similarities and differences. The report presents roles, responsibilities and scope of the responding organisations; methods of OEL development; successes and challenges of OEL development; and interest in and potential areas of focus for international harmonisation of OELs. The discussions within the report can be used to inform potential priorities or opportunities for international collaboration or case studies.