Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Equity, Excellence and Inclusiveness in Education

Policy Lessons from Around the World
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264214033-en
Authors
Andreas Schleicher
Tags
International Summit on the Teaching Profession
Download PDF

Select a language

English
한국어

Cite this content as:

Schleicher, A. (2014), Equity, Excellence and Inclusiveness in Education: Policy Lessons from Around the World, International Summit on the Teaching Profession, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264214033-en.
Go to top