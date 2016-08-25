Skip to main content
Environmental Zoning and Urban Development

Natural Regional Parks in France
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsk97vpwtd-en
Authors
Julien Salanié, Thomas Coisnon
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
English
français

Cite this content as:

Salanié, J. and T. Coisnon (2016), “Environmental Zoning and Urban Development: Natural Regional Parks in France”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 110, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlsk97vpwtd-en.
