Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Environment in the Transition to a Market Economy

Progress in Central and Eastern Europe and the New Independent States
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173934-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
русский

Cite this content as:

OECD (1999), Environment in the Transition to a Market Economy: Progress in Central and Eastern Europe and the New Independent States, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264173934-en.
Go to top