Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Entrepreneurship in Education

What, Why, When, How
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cccac96a-en
Authors
Martin Lackéus
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers

Cite this content as:

Lackéus, M. (2015), “Entrepreneurship in Education: What, Why, When, How”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2015/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cccac96a-en.
Go to top