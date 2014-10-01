Enhancing Women Empowerment through Entrepreneurship

This document reflects ongoing work on entrepreneurship within the OECD and was prepared as background paper for the China Development Research Foundation (CDRF) project on Enhancing Women’s Economic Empowerment through Entrepreneurship and Leadership in the Midst of China’s New Urbanization. An initial draft was presented and discussed at the project’s third workshop on 22 July 2014 in Beijing. This document provides a comprehensive overview and analysis based on global evidence to support the hypothesis that enhancing women’s economic empowerment by improving entrepreneurship and leadership could contribute to economic growth, job creation and prosperity. It includes policy analysis and best practices/solutions from OECD countries to support the main argument.