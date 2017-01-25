Skip to main content
Enhancing skills to boost growth in Hungary

https://doi.org/10.1787/ba9ac297-en
Gabriel Machlica
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Machlica, G. (2017), “Enhancing skills to boost growth in Hungary”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1364, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ba9ac297-en.
