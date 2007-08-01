Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Enhancing Incentives to Improve Performance in the Education System in France

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/127375127310
Authors
Paul O'Brien
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

O'Brien, P. (2007), “Enhancing Incentives to Improve Performance in the Education System in France”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 570, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/127375127310.
Go to top